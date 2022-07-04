Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: INLD to contest upcoming zila parishad polls on party symbol
chandigarh news

Haryana: INLD to contest upcoming zila parishad polls on party symbol

Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said all four active members of Ajay’s family had been threatening people to vote for their nominee in the Dabwali civic body polls
Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said they will announce the candidate names within the next 15 day. (HT file photo)
Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said they will announce the candidate names within the next 15 day. (HT file photo)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 04:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Rohtak

The INLD on Sunday decided to contest the upcoming zila parishad polls on party symbol. During INLD’s state executive meeting, party’s Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said, “We will announce the candidate names within the next 15 days.”

Abhay said all four active members of Ajay’s family had been threatening people to vote for their nominee in the Dabwali civic body polls, but INLD’s nominee secured a comfortable victory. “I got to know that they had distributed 3 crore in Dabwali poll and Ajay has been seeking money back from the people as they failed to earn votes on money,” he added.

Armed forces aspirants launch stir in Rohtak

Members of khaps and armed forces aspirants started an indefinite stir against the Agnipath scheme at Rohtak’s Sampla on Sunday. “We will continue our peaceful protest and intensify it in the upcoming days. The khap leaders will interact with parents and armed forces aspirants and seek their support against the scheme,” the youths said.

Nine stray cattle found dead in Karnal

At least nine stray cattle, including five cows, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at different locations in Karnal’s Nilokheri, police said on Sunday. Locals have suspected that the animals were poisoned and sought a police probe. The police said that the cause of the death has yet to be ascertained and the bodies were sent for autopsy. The police have registered a complaint under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act and IPC Section 429.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A view of Dhan Mill Compound at 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times)

    Delhi: From a granary to creative business street

    For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.

  • Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (Twitter/@AAPDelhi)

    Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt

    According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.

  • Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai. (ANI)

    Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister

    “Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.

  • A view of Humayun's Tomb on a rainy day in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

    Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday

    Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.

  • Monsoon turns Hauz Khas monument into an archipelago of stony islands.

    Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon

    Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out