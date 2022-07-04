Haryana: INLD to contest upcoming zila parishad polls on party symbol
The INLD on Sunday decided to contest the upcoming zila parishad polls on party symbol. During INLD’s state executive meeting, party’s Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said, “We will announce the candidate names within the next 15 days.”
Abhay said all four active members of Ajay’s family had been threatening people to vote for their nominee in the Dabwali civic body polls, but INLD’s nominee secured a comfortable victory. “I got to know that they had distributed ₹3 crore in Dabwali poll and Ajay has been seeking money back from the people as they failed to earn votes on money,” he added.
Armed forces aspirants launch stir in Rohtak
Members of khaps and armed forces aspirants started an indefinite stir against the Agnipath scheme at Rohtak’s Sampla on Sunday. “We will continue our peaceful protest and intensify it in the upcoming days. The khap leaders will interact with parents and armed forces aspirants and seek their support against the scheme,” the youths said.
Nine stray cattle found dead in Karnal
At least nine stray cattle, including five cows, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at different locations in Karnal’s Nilokheri, police said on Sunday. Locals have suspected that the animals were poisoned and sought a police probe. The police said that the cause of the death has yet to be ascertained and the bodies were sent for autopsy. The police have registered a complaint under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act and IPC Section 429.
-
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
-
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
