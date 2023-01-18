Haryana invites global bids for 800 MW thermal power unit at Yamunanagar

The Haryana government has set in motion the process to augment its electricity generation capacity by floating bids for setting up a 800 megawatt (MW) supercritical thermal power unit at Yamunanagar. The planned 800 MW unit will be an extension of the two 300 MW units at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP), Yamunanagar. The 800 MW unit will enhance Haryana’s electricity generation capacity to 3,382 MW.

The Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd (HPGCL) on January 16 floated a global tender for setting up the 800 MW supercritical expansion unit at DCRTPP, Yamunanagar, in engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode. Power officials said the project is expected to cost ₹5,352 crore, with a debt equity ratio of 70:30. The equity will be provided by the state government. The 800 MW unit is expected to achieve commercial operation in 48 months from the date of the award of EPC contract. The expected levelised power tariff from the proposed 800 MW unit is ₹5 per unit.

Haryana Power Utilities chairperson PK Das said they expect a big surge in power demand in coming years due to vigorous manufacturing activity in the national capital region (NCR) of Haryana, planning of new industrial estates by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and growth in the real estate development.

Das said a case in point would be the car-manufacturing unit being set up by auto major, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on 800 acres at Industrial Model Township Kharkhauda in Sonepat and a motorcycle manufacturing unit on 100 acres. At present, the state has 14,000 MW of contracted power, out of which about 2,582 MW is generated by power plants of HPGCL.

The state gets about 500 MW of power from two Jhajjar-based plants -- the Mahatma Gandhi Super Thermal Power Project of CLP and Indira Gandhi Super Thermal Power Project, a joint venture of NTPC, HPGCL and Indraprastha Power Generation Company.

The power utilities chairperson said they are also exploring the possibility of a joint venture with a coal company for a setting up a 2,500-3,000 MW pithead power plant in Odisha. A pithead power plant being located in extreme proximity to a coal mine is expected to bring down the energy generation cost as its location reduces the cost of coal transportation. Meanwhile, following international competitive bids being invited for setting up the 800 MW unit supercritical thermal power unit at Yamunanagar, a pre-bid conference will be held on February 20. The last date for submission of techno-commercial and price bids is April 17 and the techno commercial bids will be opened on April 21.

