Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson booked for abusing, misbehaving with nurse

Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson has been booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The officer was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time, the nurse said.

In her complaint to the police, the staff nurse said that Kalson was visiting a female patient in the de-addiction centre of the hospital. He was in an inebriated state and holding a liquor bottle and a packet of gutka.

She said that when she tried to stop him, the official not only misbehaved with her but also used abusive language.

She alleged that the accused was continuously shouting at the security guard and other patients and wanted to take away the woman. The nurse further said that she repeatedly urged the accused not to use abusive language and not to make noise as mentally-ill patients were sleeping in the ward but he paid no heed.

She further alleged that Kalson also tried to attack her when she was trying to pacify him. The guards and people present in the ward, however, saved her.

The complainant alleged that the accused threatened the staff with serious consequences and told them that he was a senior police official. The accused also allegedly threatened the nurse of sexual assault in the presence of policemen.

Assistant commissioner of police Raj Kumar Kaushik said a case has been registered against IGP Hemant Kalson under various sections and further investigation is on. Kaushik said, “Police has registered a case under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman). We are proceeding as per the laid down procedure in such cases.”