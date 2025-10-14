Haryana IPS officer’s death: Modi’s visit to mark one year of BJP govt’s third term cancelled

Amid growing clamor for punitive action against Haryana director general of police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur, and IPS officer Narendra Bijarniya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his October 17 visit to the state. Amid growing clamor for punitive action against Haryana director general of police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur, and IPS officer Narendra Bijarniya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his October 17 visit to the state. (ANI File)

The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Sonepat on October 17 to mark the completion of one year of the BJP government’s third term in Haryana. During the visit, he was to inaugurate several developmental projects for the state. Top officials confirmed that the Prime Minister’s visit has been cancelled and may be rescheduled.

Following the tragic death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar who shot himself on October 7 fearing arrest in a criminal case registered by the Rohtak police against a cop, Sushil Kumar, who was deployed with the IPS officer and arrested for allegedly demanding illegal gratification from a liquor contractor, the family of the deceased officer demanded arrest of the DGP and IPS officer who was then holding the charge of Rohtak superintendent of police. As the public outcry grew, the state government shifted out Bijarniya from Rohtak on Saturday. The post-mortem of the deceased IPS officer has been put on hold as the family has refused to give its consent till the time their demands - immediate arrest of the DGP, Shatrujeet Kapur and Narendra Bijarniya - are met.

Bijarniya, along with DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, has been named in a ‘final note’ left behind by the deceased IPS officer. The IPS officer has also accused a number of IPS and IAS officers in his suicide note.

The Chandigarh Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide and also invoked Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.