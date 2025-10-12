Haryana: Rohtak SP named in suicide note by IPS transferred

The Haryana government on Saturday transferred Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya, while the Chandigarh Police invoked stringent provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, amid mounting pressure from the deceased’s family and opposition parties. Congress MP Selja Kumari at the residence of Haryana late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to an official order, the new posting orders for Bijarniya, one of 14 current and former senior officials named by Kumar, will be issued separately. He has been replaced by senior IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria.

Kumar (52), a 2001-batch IPS officer, was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. In a “final note”, the Haryana Inspector General of Police (IGP) accused 14 senior officers, including state DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Bijarniya of prolonged caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment and humiliation.

On Thursday, the Chandigarh Police booked 11 of the accused under charges of abetment and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. However, Kumar’s wife, senior bureaucrat Amneet P Kumar, accused the UT police of invoking “weaker” provisions of the Act and refused to permit an autopsy of his body “until justice is delivered.”

The amended FIR now includes Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act, which allows for stricter punishment when an offence is committed due to a person’s caste and results in grievous injury or death.

“Whoever commits any offence knowing that such person is a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe or such property belongs to such member, shall be punishable with imprisonment for life and with fine,” the section states.

Chandigarh IG Pushpender Kumar confirmed that Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act has been invoked in the FIR.

Earlier, police had invoked Section 3(1)(r) of the Act, which deals with “intentionally insulting or intimidating with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view,” carrying a maximum punishment of five years’ imprisonment.

SIT seeks details of Rohtak FIR

The special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Chandigarh DGP to probe the case has sought detailed records of the FIR registered in Rohtak on October 6, a case which, according to the family, was a “trigger” for the officer taking the extreme step.

An FIR was registered at Rohtak Urban Estate police station against a staff member of IGP Puran Kumar, Sushil Kumar. In a complaint filed on October 6, a Rohtak-based liquor contractor, Praveen Bansal, claimed that Sushil Kumar pressured him in June to pay ₹2.5 lakh monthly to “IG Sahab” to continue his liquor business without interference.

In her complaint to Chandigarh Police, Amneet said: “Under a well-planned conspiracy, my husband was being implicated in the said case by fabricating evidence against him, which led him to take this extreme step.”

The SIT, led by IG Pushpender Kumar, has written to Haryana Police seeking copies of the FIR, investigation papers and related correspondence to examine whether the case was falsely registered against a staff member of the late officer under the direction of senior Haryana Police officers.