Haryana is sports capital of India: Shah at Khelo India Games opening ceremony
All roads led to the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Saturday evening with the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games finally getting underway and a gala opening ceremony with thousands in attendance made it more resounding.
After multiple postponements, the 10-day Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana, with Panchkula being the epicentre, will be hosting over 4,500 athletes across India providing a platform to showcase their talent.
The opening ceremony turned out to be a political star-studded show with Union home minister Amit Shah, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar being present during the opening ceremony.
Dance and patriotic songs were part of the energetic show, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats. The stadium in Panchkula will be the hub of action, with many of the 25 disciplines being held at the newly-constructed multi-purpose halls.
Among the popular games being held in Panchkula will be athletics, football, badminton, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing and the five indigenous games.
The host, Haryana had won the first Khelo India Youth Games in 2018 and were runners-up in the last edition with Maharashtra being the champions.
Expressing her excitement for the event, 15-year-old shuttler from Haryana (Rohtak) Unnati Hooda, who was part of the Indian badminton team for Uber Cup, said, “I have played many matches here in district-level. It is a feeling of pride that Haryana is hosting the event. I hope to do well and leave a mark.”
Khattar expressed the desire that players of Haryana should bring the state on the first position just as they have kept the state in the forefront by winning maximum number of medals in the Olympics and other international competitions.
Shah termed Haryana the sports capital of India. “We cannot rule out the contribution of Haryana athletes in giving India international acclaim. The government has done a great job of providing such a tremendous platform to the budding sportspersons,” he said.
“Athletes should make most of the chances and reach for the top. I am hoping that the Khelo India Youth Games should be making Olympic medallists in the next decade,” he added.
The Haryana government claims to have spent ₹139 crore in building and sprucing up the sports infrastructure for the Khelo India Games in Haryana. A close to 7,000 spectators witnessed the Khelo India Youth Games opening ceremony.
The Games mascots, Vijaya - the tiger and Jaya - the blackbuck, and the Haryana mascot, Dhakad - the bull were also seen during the event.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics