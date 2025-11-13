Haryana is ‘top achiever’ in ease of doing business

Haryana has been recognised as a “top achiever” in three reform areas--business entry, land administration and sector specific healthcare--under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024 for ease of doing business, an official spokesperson said. Union Minister Piyush Goyal felicitating representatives of Haryana government during a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: X)

The state government said that it has taken a major step towards becoming one of India’s most investor-friendly states by implementing nine key reforms and fast-tracking 13 more under its deregulation initiative. The state government assured that it aims to complete all 23 identified reforms by year-end, significantly improving the business environment and job creation potential.

The “top achiever” recognition was conferred at “Udyog Samagam 2025”, chaired by Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal and organised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The “top achiever” category represents states and UTs that secured a score above 90%, reflecting consistent reform implementation, fully functional systems, and strong user satisfaction.

During the programme, states and Union territories were felicitated for excellence across 25 reform areas, showcasing significant progress in domains such as business entry, construction permits, labour regulation enablers, land administration, environment registration, utility permits, services sector, and sector-specific services.

The conference brought together industries and commerce ministers from 14 states and UTs, senior government officials and industry representatives to review reform progress and felicitate top performers under BRAP 2024, said the spokesperson.

The BRAP 2024 assessment encompassed 434 reform points, supported by one of the largest feedback exercises conducted in the country — covering over 5.8 lakh businesses and 1.3 lakh detailed interviews. The evaluation process combined 70% user feedback and 30% evidence-based verification, ensuring transparency and real-world validation of reforms.

Meanwhile, the ease of doing progress was reviewed after a high-level meeting jointly chaired by special secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) KK Pathak and Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, where officials from the town and country planning (TCP), labour, industries, and pollution control board presented updates. “KK Pathak appreciated Haryana’s efforts in introducing reforms regarding reduction of compliance burdens, simplifying procedures, and promoting digital transparency in governance,” said the spokesperson.

The TCP department has introduced flexible zoning for mixed-use development, allowing residential, commercial, and industrial activities within the same zone.

The Change of Land Use (CLU) process has been simplified, reducing documentation from 19 to only three essentials like ownership proof, project report, and indemnity bond. The average approval time has come down to 36 days. Minimum road width for rural industries has been reduced to 20 feet, pending final approval.

The labour department has implemented major reforms enhancing flexibility and inclusivity with women being permitted to work night shifts (7 pm to 6 am) in all sectors, including factories and shops.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has cut clearance timelines from 30 to 21 days for Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO), while auto-renewal of CTOs up to 15 years has been introduced for green industries.

The board has also reclassified 734 non-polluting industries under the “White Category,” exempting them from routine inspections. Self-certification and third-party verification have replaced multiple layers of manual checks to ensure both compliance and efficiency.

The industries department has integrated all services with the National Single Window System (NSWS), providing investors with a unified platform for approvals and incentives. Haryana has also implemented its own version of the Jan Vishwas framework, decriminalising minor offenses and introducing civil penalties.

Dashboards for approvals and grievance redressal, along with AI-based chatbots, have been deployed to enhance transparency. The reforms have received top marks in recent DPIIT assessments for compliance and speed, the spokesperson said.