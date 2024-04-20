 Haryana JJP general secretary Harpal Kamboj quits party - Hindustan Times
Haryana JJP general secretary Harpal Kamboj quits party

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal/ambala
Apr 20, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Addressing the media in Ambala, the leader said that he has been with the family for the last two-three decades and was the first one to “hold the JJP flag” after Chautala and his sons parted ways from the Indian National Lok Dal. However, he refused to comment on whether he would be joining other political parties.

In another setback to the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), its state general secretary Harpal Singh Kamboj on Friday resigned from the party’s primary membership, citing “personal reasons”.

In another setback to the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), its state general secretary Harpal Singh Kamboj on Friday resigned from the party's primary membership, citing "personal reasons". (HT File)
In another setback to the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), its state general secretary Harpal Singh Kamboj on Friday resigned from the party’s primary membership, citing “personal reasons”. (HT File)

He sent his resignation to the party president Ajay Singh Chautala.

Addressing the media in Ambala, the leader said that he has been with the family for the last two-three decades and was the first one to “hold the JJP flag” after Chautala and his sons parted ways from the Indian National Lok Dal. However, he refused to comment on whether he would be joining other political parties.

Kamboj has been the urban district president of JJP’s Ambala unit and had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections against sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ambala City, Aseem Goel.

The JJP, former ally of the ruling BJP, has over the last few days seen a series of resignations, including that of the state unit president Nishan Singh and another general secretary Kamlesh Saini.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana JJP general secretary Harpal Kamboj quits party
