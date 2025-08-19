Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Haryana: Karnal girl bags silver at Sirsa championship

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 07:06 am IST

Rishita Dang has won a silver medal at Haryana’s second sub-junior and senior taekwondo championship that was organised in Sirsa from August 15 to 18

Rishita Dang, a resident of Karnal, has won a silver medal at Haryana’s second sub-junior and senior taekwondo championship that was organised in Sirsa from August 15 to 18. Rishita is a 3rd year BA student (media and public affairs) at Christ University, Delhi-NCR. More than 250 athletes from all over Haryana participated enthusiastically in the tournament.

The medal winners in Sirsa.
The medal winners in Sirsa.

