Haryana: Karnal girl bags silver at Sirsa championship

Rishita Dang, a resident of Karnal, has won a silver medal at Haryana’s second sub-junior and senior taekwondo championship that was organised in Sirsa from August 15 to 18. Rishita is a 3rd year BA student (media and public affairs) at Christ University, Delhi-NCR. More than 250 athletes from all over Haryana participated enthusiastically in the tournament.

The medal winners in Sirsa.