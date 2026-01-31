Haryana: Karnal teacher repeatedly slaps class 7 student, HHRC orders probe

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognizance of a “serious” case of corporal punishment in Karnal, where a teacher repeatedly slapped a student of Class 7 at a private school and has ordered a time-bound inquiry. Furthermore, the commission has sought reports from the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police at least one week prior to the next date of hearing, which is scheduled for March 18, 2026. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Terming it a “serious violation” of a child’s fundamental rights where the student was slapped in the presence of other students for a minor mistake, causing severe mental trauma, fear, humiliation and a sense of insecurity, the HHRC has directed the Karnal district education officer (DEO) in coordination with district elementary education officer (DEEO) to check previous records of the school, evaluation of child protection measures and ensure compliance with anti-corporal punishment laws.

It has also asked the school principal to submit a detailed factual report explaining the sequence of events, actions taken or proposed against the teacher and a clear assurance that the child shall not face any bias, harassment or victimisation in future.

The commission said that it has viewed the allegations with utmost seriousness and noted that such acts have a lasting adverse impact on the psychological well-being and dignity of children.

In its order issued on Friday, HHRC chairperson Justice Lalit Batra (retd) emphasised that schools are legally and morally bound to provide a child-friendly environment, noting that discipline can never be enforced through fear, violence or humiliation. He warned that any deviation from these principles would invite strict legal action.

According to the order, the teacher’s conduct prima facie amounts to a gross violation of Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Section 17 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. These statutes strictly prohibit corporal punishment and mental harassment.

The commission said that the incident reflects a failure in adopting child-centred disciplinary practices, which are essential for a supportive learning environment.