Haryana: Khattar defends electoral roll revision, accuses Cong of protecting fake voters

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday slammed the Congress for their campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing them of protecting their ‘vote bank of illegal infiltration and intruders.’ Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

Addressing media in Karnal, Khattar said that the Election Commission of India had launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive to remove the names of fake and deceased persons from the voter rolls.

“The Congress party is protesting against this move in Bihar as they were getting fake votes. It seems that Congress has believed in getting fake votes, but now the public is aware of their tactics,” he added.

The former chief minister also stated that the law and order situation is under control in the state and that the police are working to arrest the attackers of Manisha, who was found dead in Bhiwani district.

Refuting Khattar’s allegations, Rohtak MP and Congress leader Deepender Hooda said that the SIR in Bihar is an institutionalised theft of votes and that the same process was implemented in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections.

“The ECI and other bodies are working as partners of the ruling BJP. We are also examining the list of voters in Haryana and evidence of vote theft will be brought before the public soon. The SIR’s objective is to take away the voting rights of the poor, but the BJP’s theft has been exposed,” Hooda added.