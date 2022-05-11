Haryana launches scheme for fodder growers
The Haryana government launched the ‘Chaara-Bijaee Yojana’ on Tuesday to encourage farmers to grow fodder and help gaushalas, which have been grappling with fodder shortage amid a rise in the stray cattle population.
Under the scheme, farmers who have tied up with gaushalas, will be eligible to receive a financial aid of ₹10,000 per acre for up to 10 acres under fodder cultivation. The number of cow shelters in the state increased from 175 in 2017 to 600 in 2022. Most cow shelters remain overcrowded due to an increase in the stray cattle population.
Agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal said, “The money will be transferred to the farmers’ bank account through direct benefit transfer. The state government has been taking a number of steps in the interest of farmers, and the ‘Chaara-Bijaee Yojana’ is another step in that direction. In April, ₹13.44 crore was distributed among 569 gaushalas in the state for purchasing fodder.”
The minister said that directions had been issued to settle dispute cases pertaining to crop damage claims that had been pending for around three to four years.
Dalal said manure being prepared from cow dung (phosphate rich organic manure) could be used in fields. “The manure is being prepared at gaushalas in Pinjore, Hisar and Bhiwani. It has been tested at the lab in Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar. This fertiliser will also be tried by the HAU’s horticulture and agriculture departments. A team has been constituted to submit a report on Prom compost.”
-
BoI’s Sangrur SP on the run after being booked for graft
Sangrur: A Punjab Police superintendent of police is on the run after hKaranveer Singh'saide was arrested on charges of accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe in a case handled by the officer, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Karanveer Singh is the 2012 batch Davinder officer and posted in Sangrur district's Bureau of Investigation (BoI), a separate wing created to investigate crimes.
-
44 detained after protest to rename Qutub Minar as 'Vishnu Stambh'
Members of two fringe right-wing groups were detained on Tuesday near the Qutub Minar, where they gathered to recite the Hanuman Chalisa claiming that the 13th century monument was originally a Vishnu temple, and demanded that it be renamed “Vishnu Stambh” and opened to Hindus for prayers. They could not enter the monument complex, and continued their demonstration amid heavy police presence near the nearby Bhool Bhulaiya.
-
Drugs case: SC refuses to entertain Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs
New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked Majithia to move the division bench of Punjab and Haryana high court for relief.
-
Bhagwant Mann announces single window in all districts in Punjab for industrial clearances
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will set up single window in every district to ensure speedy clearances to industrialists. During an interactive meeting with industrialists here, Mann said these single windows will enable the industrialists to get clearances for their projects in a prompt, smooth and hassle-free manner. “The government is duty bound to facilitate the investors and entrepreneurs in a big way,” he told them.
-
18-year-old girl falls prey to snatcher in Chandigarh
In yet another snatching case in Chandigarh, a motorcyclist took away the purse of an 18-year-old girl in Sector 34 on Monday evening. Bhumika, hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, told the police that she is a student at SD College, Sector 32, and lives in Sector 34. She said her purse contained ₹4,000 in cash and important documents. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to trace and nab the accused.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics