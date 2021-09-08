Haryana launches third sero survey, kids to be included in it

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday launched the third round of Covid-19 serological survey.

Vij said the first round of sero survey was conducted in August 2020 in which the prevalence of Covid-19 infection was found to be 8%. Similarly, the second round was conducted in October 2020 in which the prevalence of Covid-19 infection was found to be 14.8%.

Vij said the third round of sero survey will have a broader perspective than the one conducted earlier as 36,520 samples would be taken whereas in the last survey, about 18,500 samples were taken. He said children above the age of six will also be covered in this survey, and it will also be conducted in rural and urban areas.

This time, around 3,600 children in the age group of 6 to 9 years, 11,000 between the age of 10 to 17 and 22,000 persons above the age of 18 will be included in the sero survey being conducted this time. In this survey, 60% of the people in rural areas and 40% in urban areas will be covered.

He said about 2,200 medical personnel have been deputed to conduct this survey and the report will be submitted in two weeks. The health minister said the serological survey is conducted to determine the number of antibodies formed in a person.

“Through this survey, it will be understood as to whether the antibodies were developed due to the administration of vaccine or due to Covid-19 infection. Also, the antibodies developed after the administration of first and second doses of vaccines and the percentage of antibodies developed will also be gauged through this survey,” he said.