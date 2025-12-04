Haryana lawyer held for spying visited Punjab to get money for terror funding

A resident of Nuh district, who was arrested in November on charges of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, allegedly visited Punjab 5 times in the last three months to transact money for terror funding, a senior investigating officer said on Tuesday. More arrests are expected, say police

The accused, identified as Rizwan, who is an advocate by profession, allegedly conducted a transaction of approximately ₹45 lakh with hawala traders involved in terrorist funding, the officer added. This terror funding network is believed to have links to Pathankot, with handlers operating in various cities across Punjab, working to launder funds received through hawala. It is said that hawala traders have transferred over ₹1 crore within a short timeframe, much of which was intended to bolster the terrorist network in Punjab, according to police sources, according to police sources.

In connection with this case, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Nuh police initially detained Musharraf, a friend of Rizwan, who was later released after questioning. Subsequently, the SIT arrested Ajay Arora, a resident of Malaysian Patti in Jalandhar, Punjab. He has been accused of sending money to Rizwan through hawala and facilitating the transactions, police said. Following Arora’s arrest, three additional suspects were apprehended in Amritsar, Punjab, by the SIT. The police are currently interrogating the three suspects, identified as Sandeep Singh, Amandeep and Jaskaran, who are being held on an eight-day police remand.

More arrests are expected in this investigation, police added. According to officials, the police presented the accused in court at night.

Officials from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Tauru confirmed that Rizwan maintains an account with them, but the police have instructed them not to disclose any information regarding Rizwan’s account to anyone. “We are providing the police with the information they require about Rizwan’s bank account. Senior police officers have visited the bank multiple times,” said Surender Kumar Meena, the bank’s manager, although he refused to provide any details about Rizwan’s account.

During interrogation, Rizwan revealed many secrets, including having taken his fellow lawyer, Musharraf, from Bainsi village with him, although Musharraf was unaware of the true purpose of Rizwan’s repeated visits to Punjab, officials said.

In May, police arrested Mohammad Tarif, a resident of Kangarka village in the Tauru area, for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistani handlers and supplying Indian SIM cards to agents at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

Arman, a resident of Rajaka village, was also arrested in May for alleged spying.