Haryana lays down framework to take over control of Aparna Ashram Trust

The Haryana government on Friday laid down the framework for taking over the management and control of late yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmchari’s Aparna Ashram Society in Gurugram. The state industries and commerce department on Friday notified the Aparna Institution (Taking Over of Management and Control) Rules, 2026, to give shape to the framework. (HT File)

The takeover effectively gives the state government control over about 24 acres of prime land in Silokhra village (Sector 30), Gurugram, which has been at the centre of a prolonged dispute.

The state industries and commerce department on Friday notified the Aparna Institution (Taking Over of Management and Control) Rules, 2026, to give shape to the framework.

The Aparna Institution (Taking over of management and control) Bill, 2025, was passed by the state assembly on March 28, 2025, and was reserved for the consideration of the President. It was notified as a law on November 20, 2025, by the state government following the Presidential assent. The legislation was enacted citing two decades of litigation among rival factions of the society and attempts to dispose of its assets.

As per the rules notified by commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce Amit Kumar Agrawal on March 13, 2026, a Haryana-cadre IAS officer having at least two years experience or a Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer having at least five years experience will be appointed as administrator of the Aparna Institution situated at Silokhra village in Wazirabad tehsil of Gurugram. The administrator will carry on the management of the institution for and on behalf of the state government

To ensure proper and efficient management and control of the Aparna Institution and for the assistance of the administrator, the state government will constitute a committee consisting of four members. The members of the committee shall be appointed from Group-A service having at least one year experience or from Group-B having at least two years experience.

The Aparna Institution will open a bank account for the with a nationalised bank and money received by the institution by way of grant, gifts, donations shall be deposited in that nationalized bank, the rules said.

“The amount shall be utilised towards meeting the expenses of Aparna Institution, including expenses incurred in the exercise of its powers and discharge of its functions. The institution may invest the amount, if any, in the form of a fixed deposit with the nationalized bank,’’ it said.

Officials said that the enactment of law will facilitate takeover of the management, control and possession of the property of the Society for a period of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years.

The land became controversial after it was allegedly sold to private companies in December 2020 for ₹55 crore, a price later found to be significantly below its estimated value. An inquiry concluded that the sale deed was executed manually by bypassing the electronic appointment system and that the land had been grossly undervalued.

The Gurugram deputy commissioner subsequently cancelled the sale deed. The order was challenged before the Punjab and Haryana high court, but the society did not get any relief.

The ashram was established by Swami Dhirendra Brahmachari, a yoga instructor to former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who founded the Aparna Ashram Society in the early 1970s to promote yoga education, training and research. After Brahmachari died in a plane crash in 1994, the society split into rival factions, leading to multiple litigations and disputes over control of its assets.