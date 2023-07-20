Haryana left behind even Bihar, Jharkhand in joblessness: Deepender Hooda

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda Thursday said the Central government has admitted in the Parliament that the unemployment rate in Haryana increased three times, from 2.9% in 2013-14 to 9% after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said that in response to a question by him, the central government admitted that unemployment in Haryana has increased since the BJP govt took over.

“It is clear from the reply of Minister of state for labour and employment Rameshwar Teli in Parliament that the state government has been trying to mislead the people. Unemployment rate in Haryana was 2.9% in 2013-14 during the Congress government, which has reached 9% in 2021-22 during the BJP government. If we look at the unemployment rate at the national level, it is 4.1%, which is less than half the unemployment rate in Haryana,” Deepender said.

“The situation is appalling despite the fact that Haryana is surrounded by the National Capital from three sides. Haryana is the only state in the country where the unemployment rate has increased three times during the BJP rule. Haryana has left behind even states like Bihar and Jharkhand,” the MP said.

He said due to the fast-increasing unemployment in the state, intoxication and crime due to intoxication has also increased. “Unemployment is the root of drug and crime,” he said.

The MP said the Haryana government has been denying the CMIE figures by saying that these figures have been put forward by a private agency. “But now the Government of India itself has accepted in the Parliament that the rate of increase in unemployment in Haryana is three times,’’ Hooda said.