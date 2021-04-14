Haryana logs 3,845 Covid cases in biggest daily jump

Fresh Covid-19 cases continued to rise at an alarming rate in Haryana as 3,845 fresh cases were recorded in state on Tuesday and 16 people succumbed to the contagion, according to the health bulletin.

On Monday, Haryana had registered 3,818 new Covid cases and 14 fatalities. During the day, at least 1.68 lakh people were vaccinated for Covid prevention, increasing the cumulative tally of people vaccinated till Tuesday to 28 lakh.

The virus claimed three lives in Karnal, two in Fatehabad, and one each in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Hisar, Ambala, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Mahendergarh and Bhiwani.

In the past 24 hours, 34,828 samples were taken and the active cases rose to 24,207. Total 2,109 patients recovered across state on Tuesday.

With 998 new cases Gurugram topped the state in terms of fresh cases, followed by Faridabad with 417 cases, Karnal 324, Panchkula 278, Sonepat 246, Panipat 227, Fatehabad 204, Yamunanagar 177, Kurukshetra 143, Ambala 137, Hisar 121, and Jind 115.

NIGHT CURFEW NOW FROM 10PM to 5AM

Meanwhile, it was decided that the night curfew in Haryana will now be imposed from 10pm to 5am. The state government on Tuesday revised the curfew timings from the earlier 9pm to 5am.

As per an order issued on Tuesday, there will be no curbs on manufacture of essential goods, inter- and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

Commercial and private establishments, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cables services, IT and IT-enabled services will also be exempted.

The exempted category will include delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce; petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets; power generation, transmission and distribution units and services; cold storage and warehousing services; private security services; data and call centres for government activities only; farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field; intra- and inter-state movement of harvesting and harvester etc sowing-related machines including combine and other agriculture and horticulture implements.