Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: Man bludgeoned to death after feud in Jind, accused at large

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 29, 2025 06:44 AM IST

According to police, Baljeet went to fields along with Vijay and Himanshu of the same village on Friday night and did not return home

A 42-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the fields of Jalalpur Khurd village on Saturday, police said.

An FIR has been registered and police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Baljeet alias Badal of the same village.

According to police, Baljeet went to fields along with Vijay and Himanshu of the same village on Friday night and did not return home.

“Vijay left the fields and then Himanshu and Baljeet went to a liquor shop in the village and brought liquor. A heated argument took place between them and Himanshu attacked Baljeet with bricks. Baljeet died on the spot,” said Jind police spokesman Anil Kumar.

“The accused fled with Badal’s bike and mobile phone after killing him. The victim’s family said that Badal had recently sold some portion of his land and they suspected that the accused fled with a mobile to transfer the cash from the victim’s account,” Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

