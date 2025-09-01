Haryana: Man drowns after car overturns on inundated road in Fatehabad

A 28-year-old man drowned after his car got stuck in a pothole on a water-filled road in Fatehabad’s Dharsul village on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar. His dog, who was also travelling in the car, died. The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar. His dog, who was also travelling in the car, died. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, the victim’s parents, wife and two-year-old daughter were rescued by the police. The rescued persons were sent to civil hospital, Jakhal where they are said to be out of danger.

A spokesperson of the Fatehabad police said that the incident took place when the victim Aman Kumar was coming to Fatehabad from Jakhal side and his car overturned in the rain water.

“The road was filled with water. The car overturned and police officials took out four members, including a toddler from the car. The car driver and a dog died. Other members were sent to Jakhal civil hospital,” the spokesperson added.

In another incident, a 27-year-old labourer identified as Sonu Kumar died after a portion of roof collapsed and he was buried under the debris at Khara Kheri village in Fatehabad in the early hours of Sunday. The incident occurred when Sonu was asleep and a portion of the roof collapsed over him. His wife and two daughters had gone to his in-laws house.