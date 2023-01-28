Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana minister Sandeep faces protest during R-Day event

Haryana minister Sandeep faces protest during R-Day event

Published on Jan 28, 2023 01:59 AM IST

The woman, identified as Sonia Doohan, a resident of Narnaund and head of the Nationalist Congress Party’s youth wing in Haryana, raised slogans and said that Singh had lost moral ground to unfurl the National Flag.

Facing a sexual harassment complaint, Haryana minister of state Sandeep Singh was left red-faced as a woman reached the venue of the Republic Day programme in his assembly constituency in Pehowa on Thursday and started raising slogans against him. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Facing a sexual harassment complaint, Haryana minister of state Sandeep Singh was left red-faced as a woman reached the venue of the Republic Day programme in his assembly constituency in Pehowa on Thursday and started raising slogans against him.

She continued chanting slogans against Sandeep Singh until cops were called in.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said as per initial investigation it was found that the woman belongs to Narnaund of Hisar and is affiliated to a political party.

Later the woman addressed the media and said she would continue protesting till Sandeep Singh resigns as minister. She also accused the police of using force to suppress her voice. A group of Aam Aadmi Party activists had also gathered at Pehowa but they were stopped from entering the venue.

