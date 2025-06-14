Haryana: Missing teen found dead in canal in Fatehabad

The body of a 19-year-old man was recovered from a canal near Gorakhpur village in Haryana’s Fatehabad district on Friday, police said. The deceased, identified as Ankit Kumar of Kabrel village in Hisar, had been missing since June 9. The victim’s family has accused the woman’s husband and his relatives of murdering Ankit. (HT File)

According to police, Ankit had gone to Bhuna town on June 9 to meet a married woman he was allegedly in a relationship with. Her husband reportedly caught them together, following which Ankit was allegedly beaten and his body disposed of in a canal.

“A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is underway,” said Bhuna station house officer Surender Singh.

“We received a missing person complaint on June 10 from the victim’s grandfather, Girdhari Lal, and multiple teams were formed to trace Ankit.”

The victim’s family has accused the woman’s husband and his relatives of murdering Ankit, a painter by profession.

“Ankit’s body was recovered from a canal near Gorakhpur village on Friday. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was assaulted before being dumped in the canal,” the SHO said.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, stated that Ankit and the woman, in her early twenties, had reportedly been in a relationship for the past two years.