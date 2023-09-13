Haryana: Mita Vashisht is the new chairperson of film policy governing council

Renowned actor Mita Vashisht has been appointed by the Haryana government as the chairperson of the governing council established to oversee the implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy. The position of the chairperson fell vacant due to the untimely demise of director, producer, and actor Satish Kaushik. An official spokesperson said that Mita Vashisht brings a wealth of experience to this role, having acted in about 43 films, numerous television serials, web series, and theatre productions. She has been appointed by the Haryana government as the chairperson of the governing council established to oversee the implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy. (File Photo)

An official spokesperson said that Mita Vashisht brings a wealth of experience to this role, having acted in about 43 films, numerous television serials, web series, and theatre productions. Her expertise extends beyond the screen, as she has also served as visiting faculty at esteemed institutions such as the National School of Drama (NSD), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), National Institute of Design (NID), Whistling Woods International (WWI), and held the position of head of department - acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

The administrative secretary of the information, public relations, languages and culture department would be co-chairman of the council and the director general of information, public relations, languages and culture department as the member secretary.

Other members of the governing council included administrative secretary, tourism department, administrative secretary art and cultural affairs department, vice-chancellor, state university of performing and visual art, Rohtak or his representative, media adviser to chief minister, Haryana, and seven non-official nominees of the state government.

The primary functions of the governing council will encompass sanctioning projects and releasing funds in accordance with the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy. Moreover, the council will serve as an advisory body, offering guidance to the executive committee in the effective implementation of the policy’s provisions, the spokesperson said.