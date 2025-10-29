Haryana moves to paperless land registration from November 1

Beginning November 1, Haryana will move to a completely paperless land registration system, making physical documents obsolete across all tehsils.

This was stated by financial commissioner, revenue (FCR) Sumita Misra on Wednesday after holding a meeting with deputy commissioners to review the progress of digital reforms.

Misra said that all property deeds will now require only digital signatures, ending the risks of tampering, forgery, or loss of files.

“This is a new chapter in transparent and citizen-friendly governance as the state embarks on a complete digital transformation of its land and revenue administration,’’ she said.

The FCR said for the convenience of the public, stamps purchased before November 3 will remain valid until November 15, 2025, for use under the new digital system, and witnesses can be changed digitally if required. She also directed tehsildars, naib tehsildars, and registration staff to complete the registration of user accounts on the revenue department’s portal

“We have issued a deadline to clear all pending property mutation cases which must be resolved by the end of this week. The department is reviewing the existing 10-day mutation verification rule and will soon introduce an auto-mutation system on November 25 to automatically record ownership transfers and prevent delays and disputes,” Misra said.

She said that in a major reform aimed at eliminating corruption, manual collection of fees has been completely banned. All payments will now be made through the official e-governance payment gateway, ensuring transparency and full accountability. Deed writers have also been directed to stop manual drafting immediately, as only deeds generated through the official digital portal will hold legal validity. These online deeds will be automatically verified against land records and digitally signed by relevant authorities, ensuring total accuracy and security, the FCR said.

She directed officials to update and verify all 7A land record numbers and court stay orders in the central system by Friday to maintain data accuracy and integrity.

The FCR ordered that all demarcation requests will now be accepted only through the online portal, ending offline applications completely. The fees have been kept citizen-friendly— ₹1,000 plus ₹500 per additional acre in rural areas, and ₹2,000 flat in urban areas. The process will use GPS-enabled rover technology for high precision, with approvals granted by circle revenue officers and kanungos.