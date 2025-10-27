Haryana: Nalwa segment has seen rapid development in BJP rule, says CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday highlighted accelerated development in the Nalwa region of Hisar district and announced several new projects and welfare measures during a public event organised by Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar.

Addressing the gathering, Saini claimed that the pace of development in the Nalwa assembly segment has increased threefold compared to the previous Congress regime. Since 2014, the BJP government has completed development works worth ₹1,168 crore in the constituency, while the Congress spent only ₹377 crore in its 10-year tenure. He added that 120 announcements were made for the region over the past 11 years, of which 97 have been completed and work on seven others is progressing rapidly. Saini also said that the BJP government has completed 603 announcements made to residents of Hisar district.

The chief minister detailed farmer welfare initiatives, noting that the BJP government has transferred ₹15,465 crore as crop loss compensation compared to ₹1,155 crore during the Congress rule. He emphasised that all crops in the state are now being procured at the minimum support price (MSP) and referred to the recent decision to fix sugarcane MSP at ₹415 per quintal.

Saini announced specific development initiatives in Nalwa, including upgradation of a government primary school to high school, setting up of an urban health centre in Azad Nagar, and a sub-health centre in Panihar, subject to land availability.

On MLA Randhir Panihar’s demand to grant sub-tehsil status to Mangali village and sub-division to Adampur and tehsil status to Balsamand, the chief minister announced the formation of a committee to examine these requests.

He also said that 186 km of roads in the Nalwa assembly segment will be repaired, with work on 46 km already underway. He also announced the creation of a welcome board in the name of former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

Three new projects worth ₹22 crore were inaugurated during the event, including a welcome gate, Munshi Prem Chand library, and a road-strengthening project from Mulkan to Syaharwa.

The chief minister also announced plans to rename a government institution after Sant Namdev Maharaj and sanctioned ₹51 lakh for dharamshalas and solar panel installations.

On administrative changes, he said that Siwani sub-division of Bhiwani district would be merged with Hisar after feasibility checks.

Saini highlighted the fulfillment of major ‘sankalps’ and election promises, stating that 48 of the 217 pledges made before the elections have been completed in just one year, with 90 more expected to be realised by year-end.

