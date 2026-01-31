Haryana: No hope from BJP govt’s budget, they will only increase debt: Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Opposition and the public have no expectations from the current BJP government’s budget as they have done nothing in the last 11 years except increase Haryana’s debt. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Opposition and the public have no expectations from the current BJP government’s budget as they have done nothing in the last 11 years except increase Haryana’s debt. (HT)

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Hooda said Haryana’s economic situation is deteriorating day by day.

“The state’s debt, which was only ₹60,000 crore from the formation of Haryana until 2014, has now increased to around ₹5.25 lakh crore,” he said.

Responding to a question on the SYL canal issue, the Leader of Opposition said the Supreme Court’s decision has already come in favour of Haryana, and now, it is the responsibility of the central and state governments to implement it.

“Despite the BJP having governments at both the Centre and the state, Haryana is not getting its rightful share of water,” he said.

“We have repeatedly said the government should file a contempt of court case against the Punjab government in the Supreme Court. Instead of doing this, the government is merely wasting time with talks and meetings. This is because the BJP does not want Haryana to get its rightful share of water,” he added.

He also questioned the state government’s slow probe into the paddy scam and highlighted that no official was arrested. Hooda showed confidence that the party will register victory in the upcoming civic body elections in the state.