Haryana official, tout caught taking 40k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 26, 2023 10:07 PM IST

An official spokesperson of the ACB said that the accused Dharmender Gehlot, assistant, had demanded ₹40,000 from the complainant through a tout Sandeep Kumar of Kaithal in lieu of clearing the file of All India Arms License

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said that an assistant posted in the office of additional chief secretary (home) at civil secretariat was arrested along with his tout on the charges of allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe amounting to 40,000.

An official spokesperson of the ACB said that the accused Dharmender Gehlot, assistant, had demanded 40,000 from the complainant through a tout Sandeep Kumar of Kaithal in lieu of clearing the file of All India Arms License. Taking prompt action, the ACB team organised a raid and caught the tout accepting the bribe on behalf of the above official. The entire operation was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses, ensuring transparency, the ACB said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused at Ambala police station.

