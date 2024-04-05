Haryana: On day of sentencing, inmate dies by suicide in Sonepat jail

An inmate died by suicide in the common bathroom of the Sonepat district jail on Thursday, hours before a local court was to sentence him for raping a minor, police said on Friday. An inmate died by suicide in the Sonepat district jail on Thursday, hours before a local court was to sentence him for raping a minor, police said on Friday. (Representational photo)

Sonepat city police station house officer Devender Kumar said: “We have received a suicide note in which he termed himself innocent.”

The police had received a complaint from a woman on February 12, 2022, in which she stated that the accused had raped her minor daughter. He was arrested in Murthal almost a year later on January 8, 2023.

On April 2, a Sonepat court held him guilty of raping the minor and the sentence was to be pronounced later on April 4.

Investigation is underway, the SHO added.

