Haryana: On day of sentencing, inmate dies by suicide in Sonepat jail

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 05, 2024 02:49 PM IST

Claims innocence in suicide note, two days after he was held guilty of raping minor by a local court on April 2

An inmate died by suicide in the common bathroom of the Sonepat district jail on Thursday, hours before a local court was to sentence him for raping a minor, police said on Friday.

An inmate died by suicide in the Sonepat district jail on Thursday, hours before a local court was to sentence him for raping a minor, police said on Friday. (Representational photo)

Sonepat city police station house officer Devender Kumar said: “We have received a suicide note in which he termed himself innocent.”

The police had received a complaint from a woman on February 12, 2022, in which she stated that the accused had raped her minor daughter. He was arrested in Murthal almost a year later on January 8, 2023.

On April 2, a Sonepat court held him guilty of raping the minor and the sentence was to be pronounced later on April 4.

Investigation is underway, the SHO added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Haryana: On day of sentencing, inmate dies by suicide in Sonepat jail
