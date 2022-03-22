Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana passes anti-conversion Bill, Congress stages walkout from Assembly
chandigarh news

Haryana passes anti-conversion Bill, Congress stages walkout from Assembly

  • Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of the Opposition, said existing laws have provision of punishment for forcible conversions and there was no need to bring a fresh legislation for the same.
File photo of Haryana chief minister ML Khattar.
File photo of Haryana chief minister ML Khattar.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 04:33 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill against forcible religious conversion amid a walkout by Congress legislators.

The Bill that had been introduced on March 4 was taken up for consideration and passage in the Assembly during the day.

The legislation, titled, Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, says there would be a provision for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than 1 lakh if conversion is done by allurement, use of force, fraudulent means or coercion.

According to the Bill, whoever converts or attempts to convert a minor, a woman or a person belonging to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than four years, which may extend to 10 years and liable to fine not less than 3 lakh. However, the bill introduced earlier this month did not have this provision.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of the Opposition, said existing laws have provision of punishment for forcible conversions and there was no need to bring a fresh legislation for the same.

Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said, "I think this will be a black chapter in Haryana's history".

"This Bill will deepen the communal divide. This Bill is scary. It can have grave consequences in future..the shape in which this Bill has been brought is what we are objecting to," she said.

Another Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian said, "There is no urgency for bringing this Bill. I feel that this Bill smacks of divisive politics, which is not good". The Congress members later staged a brief walkout from the House.

Similar bills in the recent past have been passed in the BJP-ruled state, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out