Haryana: Patwari arrested in corruption case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 23, 2025 08:52 AM IST

The patwari was demanding ₹30,000 from complainant’s friend Deepak to release an NOC pertaining to a land deed case. A case has been registered against the patwari, says a government spokesperson.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a patwari, posted at the district town planner (DTP) office in Bhiwani, while allegedly accepting a bribe of 30,000 from a complainant in lieu of releasing a no-objection certificate to sell some portion of land.

Sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act have been slapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
A spokesman of the ACB said the patwari has been identified as Mukesh Kumar and he has been arrested on a complaint filed by one Kapil, a resident of Tigrana village.

“The patwari was demanding 30,000 from complainant’s friend Deepak to release an NOC pertaining to a land deed case. A case has been registered against the patwari under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act,” the spokesman added.

