Haryana plans to spend 14 cr on Saraswati Channel revamp

Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KARNAL

The Haryana government plans to spend 14 crore on the beautification of Saraswati Channel in Kurukshetra, said Dhuman Singh Kirmach, deputy chairman of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board.

He said that a proposal has been prepared and will be tabled before the chief minister and chairman of the board Manohar Lal Khattar for approval.

Dhuman, who inspected the channel, said under the proposal the 8km stretch of the canal will be developed from Pipli to Mohan Nagar of Kurukshetra.

He said focus will be on the construction of pathways along the canal.

Monday, November 15, 2021
