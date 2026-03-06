Chandigarh, Haryana Police on Friday registered an FIR against rapper-musician Badshah based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video, 'Tateeree'. Haryana Police files FIR against Badshah for ‘vulgar’ lyrics, scenes in latest track 'Tateeree'

The FIR was registered at the cybercrime police station in Panchkula under sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, and BNS Section 296 .

The Panchkula resident had lodged the complaint seeking action against "objectionable lyrics and scenes" in the music video 'Tateeree' released recently by Badshah.

The Haryana State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the song and issued a summons to the popular rapper.

The commission's chairperson, Renu Bhatia, said on Friday, "We have summoned Badshah on March 13. He should clarify why such lyrics and scenes were used in the song."

According to the FIR filed by Haryana Police, the complainant said that recently a song/video titled 'Tateeree' was released on the official YouTube channel of singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, which had gone viral.

The song contains some words and visuals which are highly offensive and send a wrong message to society, the complainant claimed, seeking strict action against Badshah as per the law.

The video shows girls in school uniform in a school-like environment called 'Badshala', a distortion of the term 'pathshala', the complainant alleged, according to the FIR.

It also flagged the alleged use of indecent and obscene lyrics by Badshah.

Showing a sacred environment like a school in this way will have a wrong effect on the minds of children and youth, and promote crime against girls, the complainant alleged.

A police officer in Panchkula said, "An FIR has been registered based on the complaint we received, and an investigation is underway."

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government has taken cognisance of the music video and the alleged objectionable lyrics and scenes in it.

"The manner in which school girls are projected in the song is condemnable. Showing our culture in this manner is not acceptable. The government has taken strong cognisance of the matter," Dhanda said.

Asked if permission was sought for showing a state transport bus in the video, the minister said, "Directions have been issued to find out to which depot the bus belonged. Action will be taken against its driver and conductor."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.