Haryana police preps for festival season

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur held a meeting to discuss in detail action against foreign nationals illegally residing in Haryana, moneylenders, criminals and miscreants, traffic management, and security arrangements for the upcoming festival season. Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur during a meeting at Police Academy, Madhuban on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Additional DGPs, police commissioners, range inspectors general, and other senior officers attended the meeting at Police Academy, Madhuban on Sunday.

Kapur said that all officers must review cases related to illegally-residing foreign nationals every week and ensure strict action is taken. He directed that a separate cell be constituted in every district for this purpose and instructed that immediate action be taken on received inputs. He further directed officers to send weekly reports on this matter to police headquarters.

Special campaign against moneylending

The DGP also reviewed the ongoing intensive campaign against moneylenders. Sonepat police commissioner Mamta Singh informed that the police are receiving full cooperation from the public and that complaints are being acted upon promptly. Kapur clarified that the main objective of this campaign is to help needy and poor people. He said—those moneylenders who exploit the helplessness of the poor, charge exorbitant interest, and even seize their property, will face strict action.

Special arrangements for the festival season

Keeping the festival season in mind, Kapur directed officers to further strengthen security arrangements. He said that in large fairs and temples where huge crowds gather, high-quality CCTV cameras must be installed to prevent accidents and criminal incidents. If the crowd exceeds the prescribed limit, entry must be controlled at the main gate itself. Special surveillance must also be maintained on suspicious and anti-social elements.