Haryana Police using water cannons to disperse farmers from protesting outside a college where deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was to attend a function in Jhajjar on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana Police use water cannons to disperse farmers in Jhajjar

Farmers protesting the farm laws gathered at Nehru College in Jhajjar after getting to know of deputy CM and Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala’s visit
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:21 PM IST

Police used water cannons to disperse protesting farmers when they forcibly tried to enter the Government Post-Graduate Nehru College in Jhajjar, where Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala is to attend a programme on Friday afternoon.

Chautala will be distributing biomedical instruments to self-help groups at a function on the campus.

Protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, the protesters gathered outside the college and tried to remove the police barricades to enter the campus. They police used water cannons to disperse them.

Later, Bharatiya Kisan Union activists said they would continue with their peaceful ‘social boycott’ of BJP and its ally Jannayak Janata party leaders.

Jhajjar superintendent of police Rajesh Duggal and deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia reached the venue to oversee law and order.

“We are also your children and doing our duty as government officers. You have a right to hold a peaceful protest but not to cross limits by throwing barricades. The programme has been organised by social organisations and if you start protesting against the organisations, where will society move? I urge you not to take the law into your hands,” Punia told the protesters.

After attending the programme at the college, Chautala will visit Jharli village power plant followed by the unveiling of a statue of a soldier.

