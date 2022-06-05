Haryana Police will probe role of locals in Moose Wala’s murder: JJP leader

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala on Friday announced that the Haryana Police will separately investigate the involvement of people from the state in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, who was gunned down in Mansa on May 29.

Digvijay, who is the younger brother of Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, met Moose Wala’s parents at their village Moosa in Mansa on Sunday evening. He said a Haryana angle has also come up in the case with the names of some suspects belonging to the state surfacing in the Punjab Police probe. According to sources, two sharpshooters have been identified as residents of Sonepat in Haryana.

“I have assured Moose Wala’s parents, on behalf of the Haryana deputy CM, that after his bhog ceremony on June 8, a special FIR will be registered on their complaint in Haryana, which will be investigated by the state police separately. Moose Wala’s father has also demanded that the Union government be pushed to ensure a probe by central agencies. It will be raised through Dushyant,” said Digvijay, whose JJP is an alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Paying tributes to Moose Wala, the JJP leader said that the Haryana government has also decided to construct a memorial dedicated to him in Sirsa district besides a music school in his name.

The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the case had established a link to Haryana after a Mahindra Bolero SUV, which was used by the assailants, was spotted in the CCTV footage at a petrol pump in Fatehabad four days before the attack. “The accused came to Mansa from Fatehabad via Budhladha town of Mansa on May 25,” a SIT member had earlier confirmed.

Three suspects to be quizzed for 3 more days

A Mansa court on Sunday granted the custody of three suspects arrested so far to the SIT for three more days.

Two days after the crime, the Punjab Police had made the first arrest in the case, identifying the suspect as Faridkot resident Manpreet Bhau. Police claimed Bhau provided logistics support to the killers, including arranging two vehicles used in the crime.

On the same day, police also brought two gangsters, Manpreet Singh Manna and Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo, from Ferozepur and Bathinda jails on production warrants to quiz them for their possible role in the attack. The SIT on Sunday produced them in court and sought further custody, claiming some crucial leads are to be investigated further after their interrogation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON