Haryana polls: 455 polling stations set up for nearly 5 lakh voters in Panchkula district

Deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg said Panchkula district was fully prepared for the Haryana assembly elections with proper arrangements in place at 455 polling stations for nearly 5 lakh voters. A total of 225 polling stations have been set up in Kalka and 230 in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Among these, 225 polling stations have been set up in Kalka and 230 in Panchkula.

Both segments have Sakhi polling booths, which will be entirely managed by women staff. Besides this, Divyang polling stations have been set up, which will be managed by differently abled staff.

Garg said in Kalka, the Sakhi polling station was at Government Senior Secondary School, Kalka, while in Panchkula, it was at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A.

Similarly, Divyang polling booths had been set up at Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore, and Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, Panchkula.

Kalka assembly constituency also features two specially decorated model polling booths at Amravati High School, while in Panchkula, these are at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 26.

The deputy commissioner appealed to residents to come out in large numbers on October 5 to exercise their right to franchise.