Haryana polls: AAP will make Panchkula slum-free, promises Garg

Urging the people of Panchkula to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance if they were “tired of empty promises”, party candidate Prem Garg on Friday promised that Panchkula will be developed as a slum-free city on the lines of Chandigarh. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Prem Garg interacting with shopkeepers in the Sector-18 market in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

During campaigning in various parts of Panchkula, Garg emphasised that everyone deserved a clean and safe home. For this, all unauthorised colonies in the city will be rehabilitated with the construction of multi-storeyed flats or plots. “These flats will be allotted to slum dwellers at affordable rates with ownership rights. Flats will be constructed and distributed based on the model of Chandigarh’s Dhanas and Maloya,” he added.

Mentioning Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Budhanpur, Ashiana Complex and Khadak Mangoli village, the AAP candidate said slum dwellers of these areas will be rehabilitated under the scheme. He also mentioned that since the 2017-18 survey, no new survey had been conducted and now a fresh survey will determine eligibility.

He claimed that the party had prioritised education, healthcare, electricity and water, and now it was committed to ensuring a home for every citizen. He asked people to vote for “real change”.

Chander Mohan assures Brahmin community of ‘proper participation’ on political posts

Reaching out to the Brahmin community in Panchkula, Congress candidate Chander Mohan on Friday assured “proper participation” in political posts for the Brahmin community.

Chander Mohan said this during a joint meeting of the office-bearers of various organisations of the Brahmin community at Sector 5. In the meeting, the representatives of the community raised several issues, including the formation of a Brahmin commission, the beautification of Bhagwan Parshuram Chowk in Panchkula and proper participation on various political posts.

“My family ties with the Brahmin community go a long way. As soon as the Congress government is formed, I will get all demands of the representatives of the Brahmin community fulfilled on priority,” he assured, adding, “Bhagwan Parshuram Chowk will be beautified, and parks and roads will be named after Bhagwan Parshuram. For this, Brahmin commission will be formed and the Brahmin community will be given proper participation on political posts.”

BJP will clinch big victory in villages: Gupta

Confident of winning, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gian Chand Gupta on Friday claimed this time the BJP will clinch a big victory in villages.

Addressing a public meeting, he said, “Seeing the enthusiasm of the people, it seems that this time in the assembly elections, the voters will break the lead of the Lok Sabha elections and make the BJP victorious by a margin of at least 30,000 votes.”

Gupta said, “For the last seven decades, the people of Haryana have formed the government of the same party in the state, which is in power in the country. Lotus will definitely bloom in Haryana, in which, one lotus will be from Panchkula.”

Congress will leave no stone unturned in developing Kalka: Chaudhary

Continuing his attack on the BJP for non-development in Kalka, Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary on Friday alleged that the BJP government deliberately ignored Kalka.

Addressing a public meeting, the incumbent MLA from Kalka said, “There are so many problems in the area, but the government has never paid any attention. In fact, the BJP has increased unemployment. No arrangements were made for the prevention of drug abuse and even the development of villages has come to a standstill.”

“There’s a serious issue of electricity outages. People are inconvenienced as there is no power supply for hours. Apart from this, the condition of roads is bad. People do not get a regular supply of drinking water as well,” he claimed.

Seeking votes for the Congress, Chaudhary said, “The Congress government is going to be formed in the state and all issues will be solved.”

Will make Kalka No. 1: Shakti Rani Sharma

Reiterating her commitment to developing Kalka, BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma on Friday said endeavours will be made to make Kalka number 1.

Sharma, while campaigning in different areas of Kalka, said, “We will improve the level of health, education and sports of children. There is a need to upgrade health facilities by increasing not just the number of beds but also adding specialists. The area needs more multi-specialty hospitals.”

“We will be working towards ensuring also provide basic facilities to the residents. Not just roads will be improved, electricity and water supply will be improved,” she added. Meanwhile, Congress’ state women’s general secretary Pawan Kumari Sharma extended her support to Sharma. Pawan has confirmed that she will formally join the BJP in an upcoming rally on Sunday.