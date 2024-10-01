Haryana polls: Brick thrown at SUV in Dushyant Chautala’s convoy in Jind

A brick was allegedly thrown into the rear windshield of an SUV, a part of the motorcade of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, when he was campaigning in his constituency, Uchana Kalan, police said on Tuesday. A brick was allegedly thrown into the rear windshield of an SUV, a part of the motorcade of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, when he was campaigning in his constituency, Uchana Kalan, on Monday evening. (HT file photo)

According to the police, the vehicle was stationary as the motorcade had taken a halt during a roadshow and there was no one inside it when the alleged incident took place on Monday evening.

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) are jointly fighting the October 5 Haryana elections. Both Dushyant and Azad were campaigning in Uchana.

Uchana police station SHO Pawan Kumar said there was a scratch mark on the vehicle and its rear windshield was broken.

According to the police, a 74-year-old Uchana resident and Dushyant had an argument on Monday during campaigning when the former asked him some questions.

Police have filed a case and are going to interrogate the senior citizen who has been named in the complaint, the SHO said.