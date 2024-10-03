Haryana polls: Drug menace grew in BJP rule, says Pradeep Chaudhary

Amid BJP Kalka candidate Shakti Rani Sharma’s promises of making Kalka drug-free and crime-free, her rival from Congress and the incumbent MLA, Pradeep Chaudhary, on Wednesday, claimed it was in fact the BJP that allowed the drug menace to flourish in Kalka. Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary during a public meeting in Kalka on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Taking his campaign to the Pinjore market, Chaudhary, while seeking votes through door-to-door visits, alleged that the BJP was responsible for the constituency’s drug menace.

Chaudhary claimed, “In the last 10 years of BJP rule, drug addiction has grown manifold and become a major challenge in Kalka constituency.” “Now they are suddenly making claims of stopping drug addiction. Youngsters are losing their lives due to drug addiction. But the government has done nothing to stop the drug menace,” said Chaudhary while targeting the BJP.

Lashing out at the BJP that has been in power for the last 10 years in Haryana, Chaudhary, while campaigning in different parts of Kalka, said, “Till date, the work of Sukhomajri bypass has not be completed, due to which traffic snarls continue to adversely affect business in Pinjore. People are not getting clean drinking water and youth are jobless.”

In response, BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma reiterated her party’s commitment to tackling these problems, claiming a comprehensive plan was in place to address the drug menace and enhance safety in Kalka. In her address at different public meetings in Kalka, Sharma also committed to ensuring uninterrupted access to clean drinking water.

She vowed to resolve issues around property registration in newly developed colonies and to get these colonies officially approved. “Multi-level parking facilities at major locations, including the Kali Mata Temple, will ease out traffic problems of the area,” said Sharma while listing out her priorities.