Haryana polls: Hooda files nomination papers

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday filed nomination for Haryana assembly polls from his traditional stronghold Garhi- Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak and sought voters' support in "throwing the BJP out of power" in a head-to-head contest.

Hooda was accompanied by his wife Asha Hooda, son Deepender Hooda and daughter-in-law Shweta Mirdha Hooda during filing the nomination papers. Hooda is eyeing a sixth term from his traditional seat, where Jats are a deciding factor.

While addressing the gathering, Hooda asked the people to allow him to look after the campaign of Congress party in the state and he told the gathering to run his campaign in the Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi.

Sharpening his attack on regional parties, Hooda alleged that the regional parties are working as B team of the BJP and their aim is to split the votes of Congress.

“Last time, a vote splinter party (JJP) had won 10 seats because you had voted against the BJP and the same JJP had extended support to the BJP to form the government. Now their parental Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is playing the JJP’s role, and you have to remain cautious with them. You have to understand the value of your vote,” Hooda added.

In an emotional appeal to voters in his constituency, Hooda said that the people of this area have blessed him and never stabbed him in the back.

“During our government, Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, law and order, respect for sportspersons, elderly and farmers. But in 10 years of BJP regime, Haryana lagged behind in all parameters,” he added.

The former CM made several promises, including an elderly pension of ₹6,000 per month, restoration of old pension schemes for government employees, 300 units of free electricity, gas cylinders at ₹500 and filling of two lakh government posts, if the Congress is voted to power in Haryana.

“After the formation of our government, we will regularise 1.20 lakh contractual government employees, besides giving 100 yards plots to people hailing from OBC, SC/ST families. We will also give free treatment to people up to ₹25 lakh. Our manifesto will be released soon,” he added.

Phogat files papers from Julana

Wrestler-turned Congress leader Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday filed her nomination papers from Julana assembly segment in Jind in the presence of Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda.

Interacting with the media, Phogat said that the people of Julana are blessing her, and she is sure of her victory.

“I urge you to give blessings so that the Congress government can be formed under Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s leadership and the development works that were stalled for the last 10 years can be resumed. The people of Julana are treating me like their daughter instead of bahu (daughter-in-law). I have learnt in wrestling that never take your opponent lightly,” she added.

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda claimed that Vinesh will secure a big victory from Julana and the Congress will form the government under Hooda’s leadership.