Haryana polls: Mohan targets BJP over fly menace in Panchkula’s Barwala

Congress candidate from Panchkula assembly segment Chander Mohan Bishnoi on Saturday claimed the fly menace in Barwala had punctured the Bharatiya Janata Party’s tall claims of development in Panchkula. AAP candidate Prem Garg interacting with traders in Panchkula on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Mohan brought up the issue while interacting with villagers in Barwala area, where he has opened an election office.

“Even today, people are troubled by the problem of flies in poultry farms,” said Mohan, while asking the Congress workers to reach out to every single resident and “expose” the false claims of development.

Housing around 120 poultry farms, the 50 villages in Barwala make up a significant voter base in Panchkula constituency. “It is time that we together raise our voice and take steps towards the development of our area,” said Mohan.

Meanwhile, Panchkula BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta’s cousin and senior BJP leader Shiv Kumar Gupta joined the Congress on Saturday. Mohan assured Shiv Kumar of complete respect in the party. Former sarpanch Nathu Rana and former district president of BJP Kisan Cell Gopal Rana also switched to the Congress.

Gupta to hold ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ in Barwala

Gian Chand Gupta will lead the “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan” in rural areas of Barwala. Sharing this, district BJP president Deepak Sharma said, “Gupta will lead the campaign in the rural areas of Barwala and I will conduct the campaign in urban areas. The campaign will be run on a large scale in both Panchkula and Kalka assembly segments of the district.”

AAP kicks off poll campaign

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Prem Garg kicked off his poll campaign on Saturday with door-to-door visits in Panchkula. Garg started his campaign in Sectors 7 and 8, reaching out to morning walkers.

Garg, who is the president of the Chandigarh unit of AAP, also met local traders at the Sector 7 market, assuring them of “resolving their issues quickly”.