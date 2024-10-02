Haryana polls: Mohan targets Gupta for neglecting Panchkula

Congress candidate from Panchkula Chander Mohan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP for “ignoring the constituency” in last 10 years of its rule. Congress candidate Chandra Mohan during a rally in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)

While addressing gatherings during various public meetings organised in the Panchkula assembly segment on Tuesday, Mohan said, “The BJP has ignored Panchkula all these years and is now talking of development, whereas the residents are still struggling with broken roads and waterlogging.”

Taking a direct shot at his rival from BJP, Gian Chand Gupta, he said, “Gupta ji is a senior and experienced leader, but I am really sorry to say that he has miserably failed to fulfil even the most basic needs in Panchkula assembly segment. Residents of the city are still struggling for basic amenities like paved roads and street lights and drinking water, while drug menace and stray animals have taken over the constituency.”

“The BJP government has only made big announcements and then forgotten all about them. Then CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced a medical college with much fanfare, but no work was done on the ground,” said Chander Mohan, assuring that the medical college slated to be built in Sector 32, Panchkula, will become a reality within a few months, once the Congress government comes to power.

Reiterating his commitment to bringing a 100-bed hospital in Barwala, he said the BJP government had neglected the rural areas of Panchkula district and the apathy of this government can be seen everywhere.

Chander Mohan said there were no street lights in the villages of Panchkula, roads were in a dilapidated condition, water supply was irregular and facilities like sewerage and storm drainage were completely missing.

“Haryana is known for three things - Jawan, Kisan and Pahalwan. But the BJP left no stone unturned in committing atrocities on all three. Thus, people have made up their mind to make the Congress win with a huge margin,” he said, expressing confidence of Congress forming the next government in Haryana.

Mohan will disappear again after losing the election: Gupta

Countering his rival with a scathing response, BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta said Chander Mohan will not be seen anywhere again after losing the election.

“He’ll go missing, just like he was missing for the last five years,” said Gupta while taking a dig at Mohan, who had lost to Gupta in 2019 by a margin of 5,633 votes.

Campaigning in rural parts of his constituency on Tuesday, Gupta said, “Chander comes from a royal family, and these people are seen only during elections and disappear after that. Think carefully and decide whom to vote for. The houses of people from royal families never open for the poor.”

Confident of winning for the third time, the incumbent MLA said, “People will never vote for a person who has no concern for the public.”

Gupta claimed, “I have been engaged in serving the people of Panchkula for the last 15 years. I stay among the people day and night. The doors of my house are always open for them.”

“Voters have decided to make BJP victorious from Panchkula by a margin of at least 30,000 votes,” he said.