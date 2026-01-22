Haryana: Rahul urges DCC chiefs to strengthen organisation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed 59 District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand at the party’s ongoing Sangathan Srijan training camp in Kurukshetra, urging them to work with dedication and passion to counter the BJP. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by senior Congress leaders on his arrival in Ambala on Wednesday. (ANI)

Rahul, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was received at the Air Force Station in Ambala Cantonment by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party’s Haryana in-charge BK Hariprasad, Uttarakhand in-charge and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, MPs Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, Varun Chaudhary and other senior leaders. He later travelled by road to Punjabi Dharamshala in Kurukshetra, where he stayed for nearly five hours.

The All India Congress Committee has organised a 10-day training camp for newly appointed 33 district presidents from Haryana and 27 from Uttarakhand. Congress leader Teji Mann said Rahul spent around 1.5 hours interacting with the families of DCC chiefs in an open lawn setting and later posed for photographs. He also had lunch with them before addressing the DCC chiefs in a closed-door session.

Karnal urban president Parag Gaba said the interaction infused “fresh energy” into the organisation, with Rahul urging leaders to remain brave and connected to the ground. Ambala urban president Pawan Aggarwal said the discussion was largely personal and focused on the party’s history, ideology and future strategy.

On meeting families, Karnal rural president Rajesh Vaid said Rahul stressed that “unless families understand the Congress’ beliefs and ideology, DCC chiefs cannot fully dedicate themselves to the party.”

In a statement, the party said Rahul also held separate meetings with Hooda, Rao Narender and Hariprasad, and directed the state leadership to enforce discipline and act against leaders indulging in anti-party activities.

The camp comes ahead of upcoming municipal polls in Haryana and with Uttarakhand assembly elections due next year.