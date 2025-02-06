Haryana: Rape complainant among 6 booked after singer Rocky Mittal alleges honey trap

Haryana Police have registered a case against six people, including the woman who accused state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal of rape, for setting up a honey trap to extort ₹50 lakh. Haryana singer Rocky Mittal has lodged a complaint in Panchkula against six people, including the woman who accused state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and him of rape, for setting up a honey trap to extort ₹ 50 lakh. (HT file photo)

Acting on Mittal’s complaint, the police registered a case against the six under Sections 308(1), 308(5), 351(2), and 61(2) of the BNS at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula on Wednesday.

In the complaint, Mittal, a former BJP worker who joined the Congress before the assembly elections last year and an ex-chairman of the Haryana government’s publicity cell, said that he was first contacted by the woman who accused him of rape on September 9, 2024. She along with another woman accused, Mehak, threatened to frame Badoli and him in a honey trap case if they did not comply with their demands.

The accused persistently pressurised him to arrange a meeting with Badoli and demanded ₹50 lakh. When he refused, they escalated their threats. This prompted Mittal to file a complaint with the Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur online on September 14.

On September 18, a group led by both the women arrived at his under-construction house in Panchkula with unidentified accomplices, creating a scene and falsely accusing him of taking money from them for getting them a job. Mittal lodged a complaint at the Sector 5 police station the same day.

Despite police intervention, the accused lodged a complaint of sexual assault by Mittal and Badoli at Kasauli police station in Himachal Pradesh on December 8.

Mittal alleged that the accused were part of a gang involved in blackmailing individuals using artificial intelligence (AI)-generated videos.

He claimed that on January 21 and 22, he received multiple missed calls from Mehak, and upon returning the call, she revealed that another accused, Amit Bindal, and she had masterminded the extortion plot. She demanded ₹50 lakh to settle the Kasauli case and warned of dire consequences if the amount was not paid.

Following his refusal, the accused took a screenshot of the call and began staging protests, taking out candle marches and giving fake interviews to malign his image.

Upon reviewing the complaint lodged on February 3, the investigating officer ordered the registration of a case at the Sector 5 police station on Wednesday.

In December 2024, Badoli and Mittal were booked under Sections 376D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) after the woman complained that she had been gangraped at a hotel in Kasauli when she was in Himachal Pradesh as a tourist along with her Delhi-based employer, Bindal, and a friend on July 3, 2023. She claimed that she met Badoli and Mittal at the hotel and was forced to consume alcohol before she was sexually assaulted. The woman claimed that Mittal promised to help her become an actor, while Badoli assured her of a government job.