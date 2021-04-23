IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana records 9,742 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike yet
A resident being tested for Covid-19 during a free camp organised by the Sector 44 Market Welfare Association in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh / HT)
A resident being tested for Covid-19 during a free camp organised by the Sector 44 Market Welfare Association in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh / HT)
chandigarh news

Haryana records 9,742 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike yet

Among the districts that reported a big spike in Covid-19 cases on Thursday are Gurgaon (3,553), Faridabad (1,342), Sonipat (850), Karnal (530), Hisar (580) and Panchkula (459).
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 07:15 AM IST

Haryana on Thursday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 9,742 Covid-19 cases and 55 fatalities that pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,90,989 and the death toll to 3,583, a health department bulletin said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 9,623 fresh cases and 45 deaths.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases on Thursday are Gurgaon (3,553), Faridabad (1,342), Sonipat (850), Karnal (530), Hisar (580) and Panchkula (459).

The latest deaths include 10 each from Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, six from Jind, and five each from Panipat and Karnal.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Haryana stands at 58,597. So far, 3,28,809 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 84.10 per cent, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus vaccine coronavirus coronavirus updates covid-19 in india haryana chandigarh news haryana news covid-19 news from india + 7 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP