Haryana reinstates IAS officers Vijay Dahiya and Jaibir Arya

The Haryana government on Thursday reinstated two under-suspension IAS officers, Vijay Dahiya and Jaibir Singh Arya, who are accused in separate corruption cases registered by the Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB). The two IAS officers who were placed under suspension by the state government after being arrested by the ACB in October were reinstated following a grant of bail to the two in November by the court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two IAS officers who were placed under suspension by the state government after being arrested by the ACB in October were reinstated following a grant of bail to the two in November by the court. The state government had last month reinstated 2012 batch IAS officer Dharmender Singh, also an accused in an ACB corruption case, after he was granted bail by a Faridabad court.

As per Rule 3(2) of the All-India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 a civil servant is deemed to have been suspended by the government if he is detained in official custody on a criminal charge or otherwise for a period longer than 48 hours.

The two December 21 personnel department orders, revoking the suspension of the officers, said the government is pleased to reinstate 2001 batch IAS officer Vijay Singh Dahiya and 2009 batch IAS officer Jaibir Singh Dahiya in service with immediate effect without prejudice to the outcome of the criminal proceedings pending against the two officers.

The ACB had booked Dahiya who was the then administrative secretary of the youth empowerment and entrepreneurship department, Deepak Sharma, chief skills officer (a contractual appointee) in the Haryana skill development mission, and a private individual, Poonam Chopra, in a corruption case registered in April this year. Dahiya was subsequently arrested on October 10 and released on bail by the court on November 28.

The agency had booked Arya, who was then posted as managing director of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), two officials, Sandeep Ghanghas of HSWC and Rajesh Bansal of CONFED, and a private individual, Manish Sharma, in a corruption case registered on October 11. Arya was arrested but was granted bail by court on November 28.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) granted anticipatory bail to Deepak Sharma, an accused in the graft case involving IAS officer Vijay Dahiya and Poonam Chopra, on December 19. While granting bail to Sharma, the HC imposed certain conditions and ordered that the accused join the investigations as and when called upon by the ACB.

Sharma in his anticipatory bail petition before the HC said he had made a statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (recording of confessions and statements) under pressure and coercion of the investigating agency on the pretext that he will merely be made an approver in this case.