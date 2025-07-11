Haryana rejects claim under ‘DAYALU Scheme’, human rights body seeks report

Taking cognizance of “arbitrary rejection” of a claim filed under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU) by a “deserving complainant”, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has sought detailed reports from concerned authorities. The case will come up for the resumed hearing on August 21. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the HHRC spokesperson, the complainant had informed the Commission that his claim was rejected due to a mismatch in the age of his deceased father as recorded in the death certificate and the family ID. The complainant submitted that this discrepancy was a clerical error, which has since been rectified. Despite presenting the corrected death certificate, the authorities failed to reopen or reconsider the claim, the spokesperson said.

In his order, the HHRC chairperson justice (retd) Lalit Batra observed that such welfare schemes are aimed at providing social protection to economically weaker sections.

“The rejection of the complainant’s claim despite documentary compliance defeats the very purpose of the scheme and reflects non-adherence to its guidelines by the implementing agency… As state instrumentalities, the respondent authorities are duty-bound to ensure timely delivery of welfare benefits, especially to economically weaker sections, instant case reflects procedural unfairness and administrative apathy, resulting in a breach of basic human rights,” reads the order.

The HHRC has directed the concerned authorities to submit reports, explaining the reasons why the claim was not reconsidered despite correction of records.

The case will come up for the resumed hearing on August 21.