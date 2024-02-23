Haryana reverses decision, won’t invoke NSA against farmer leaders

Haryana Police on Friday reversed its decision to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against protesting farmer leaders on the Shambhu and Khanauri borders with Punjab. Punjab farm protesters during the protest at Shambhu on the Patiala-Ambala border with Haryana on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In a statement, Ambala IGP Sibash Kabiraj said, “This is to clarify to all concerned that the matter of invoking provisions of the National Security Act on few farm union leaders of Ambala district has been reconsidered and it has been decided that the same will not be invoked.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Farmers’ protest: Punjab and Haryana HC lawyers spar over striking work

“Haryana Police appeals to the protesters and their leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining law and order,” he added.

On Thursday night, the police in Ambala district had slapped NSA on farmer leaders and started the process to seize their properties and bank accounts after Punjab protesters damaged government and private properties.

“To stop these criminal activities and maintain law and order, action has been initiated to detain farm leaders under Section 2 (3) of the National Security Act (NSA),” a district police spokesperson had said.

It was also stated that the clashes had left 30 Haryana Police personnel on duty injured with two others losing their lives in the line of duty, while one is fighting for life after suffering brain hemorrhage.