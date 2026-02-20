Haryana rights panel flags lapses after Surajkund fair mishap

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the February 7 swing collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad that left a police officer dead and several others injured. Electrically operated “Tsunami” ride collapsed injuring 13 people while one cop was killed. (File)

In an order released on Thursday, the commission sought detailed reports from authorities on the incident, which claimed the life of on-duty Haryana Police inspector Jagdish Prasad. The next hearing is scheduled for April 7, 2026, and all authorities have been directed to submit their reports at least a week in advance.

During a February 12 hearing, a bench led by chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, along with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, noted that the mela is a globally recognised cultural festival celebrating India’s heritage and crafts. The bench observed that multiple safety-related incidents were witnessed on the day, when commission members were present for an awareness camp.

Citing the report, the commission said the electrically operated “Tsunami” ride, carrying around 26 persons, collapsed around 6.30 pm, triggering panic. Thirteen injured persons were admitted to hospitals in Faridabad. Inspector Prasad, who rushed to help victims, was fatally injured when another portion of the structure collapsed during rescue efforts.

The commission also flagged the collapse of a temporary gate near the food court due to strong winds and another dangerously tilted gate near Gate No. 2, terming them indicative of unsafe temporary structures.

Expressing concern over “systemic deficiencies”, the HHRC said there was no evidence of prior inspection by a qualified technical committee. It pointed to possible lapses in structural stability, electrical safety, load-bearing assessment and wind-risk evaluation, calling the absence of mandatory certification a grave administrative lapse.

The commission observed that inadequate emergency response arrangements at a large public event could amount to a violation of the right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.

It directed the Faridabad deputy commissioner and Haryana DGP to submit reports on the inquiry, FIR status, action taken, compensation to the officer’s family and safety measures for personnel. The panel also recommended considering a posthumous honour for inspector Prasad and urged the state to frame or revise a comprehensive SOP, mandating third-party safety audits and strict compliance with safety norms at public events.