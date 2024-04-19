Haryana RTS commission fines PNB manager for failure to disburse loan on time

The Haryana Right to Service (RTS) Commission has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch manager for allegedly failing to disburse the loan within the stipulated time frame. The spokesperson said chief commissioner TC Gupta of the RTS commission imposed ₹ 5,000 fine on Anuj Verma, the branch manager of PNB in Siwani of Bhiwani district, for the delay in loan disbursement. (HT File)

The RTS Commission has ordered to deduct the fine from the manager’s April month salary, an official spokesperson said.

While dealing with three cases concerning beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMAPUY) in March, the Commission took suo motu cognisance in one such case.

“The Commission has directed that this fine be deducted from the branch manager’s salary for the month of April and deposit the deducted amount in the state treasury,” the spokesperson said, adding the Commission has directed that the challan receipt of the deducted amount be submitted to the Commission within 30 days.

The spokesperson said during the October 6, 2023, meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and Deputy General Managers (DGMs) from several banks, chaired by the chief commissioner of the Haryana RTS Commission, it was brought to the Commission’s attention that numerous loans were not being disbursed on time by banks.

Additionally, hundreds of cases were identified where loans were sanctioned but not disbursed even after purchase.

“Consequently, it was decided that the Commission would investigate 100 cases characterised by significant delays in loan disbursement and take appropriate action. This decision aims to serve as a deterrent to bank officials who exhibit negligence in their duties,” the spokesperson said in a statement.