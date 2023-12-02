Haryana: Sandeep Singh appears in court, 3 of 5 applications heard

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, accused in a sexual harassment case, appeared before the court on Saturday, wherein arguments were advanced on three out the five applications filed by the complainant. Haryana minister Sandeep Singh was accused in a sexual harassment case. (HT PHOTO)

Sandeep Singh, 37, is a former captain of the Indian hockey team and was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of the junior athletics coach. He had on January 1 given up his sports portfolio.

The final report submitted runs into 700 pages and the Chandigarh Police have invoked Sections 354 (outraging woman’s modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman coach had moved five applications in a local court, one of which was seeking day-to-day trial in the case.

The case was listed on Saturday, and the complainant and Sandeep Singh were present in the court.

Advocates Sameer Sethi and Deepanshu Bansal appeared on behalf of the complainant.

The first application was for issuing directions to the Chandigarh Police, to supply the copy of final report along with complete documents, whether relied upon or not relied upon, by the prosecution, to the complainant.

Contesting it, advocate Siddharth Pandit gave reference to two judgments, including Supreme Court’s order in January 2023, which mentions that chargesheet can only be given to accused. He added that the complainant already has the copy media. Contesting, the victim’s counsel Deepanshu said that they have not got the 164 statement of victim. To this, it was replied that “It is sealed and to be opened only at the examination of the victim.”

The second application is for imposing conditions upon the accused as directed by the court of Rajeev K. Beri, additional sessions judge, Chandigarh, vide granting him anticipatory bail vide order dated September 15.

Advocate Siddharth argued that the conditions have already been applied while granting him bail. As far as going to foreign country is concerned, it goes without saying that when a person gets anticipatory bail, he cannot leave without prior permission, the advocate argued.

The third application was made for taking action against Arun Jogi, Pooja Jogi, Prithavi Jogi and others for revealing the name of the victim/complainant and defaming her in public.

To this Singh’s counsel argued that the complainant has concealed facts from the court, as she had entered compromise with the above mentioned accused in Panchkula court. But now, after 8 months, she is using this to put pressure on Singh, he argued.

The case is now listed for December 16 for further arguments.